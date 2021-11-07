Assam: Tinsukia Receives Prohibitory Orders From District Administration To Stop spread of Covid-19

NET Web Desk

Amid the declining Covid-19 graph, the Tinsukia district administration issued prohibitory orders on Friday, under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), as an effective and precautionary measure for prevention and containment of the virus.

As per the order, gathering of five or more people in public have been restricted in the district. The administrative order further restricts organising rallies, attending public gathering without masks and taking out processions.

It may be mentioned that the order has been signed by the Tinsukia district magistrate Monojit Borkakoti.

The order reads, “”In order to take all precautionary measures to prevent Covid-19, as well as to maintain social distancing in the society as per government guidelines, it has become necessary to restrict gathering of persons as well as any kind of procession, cultural events in entire Tinsukia district. It has appeared to me that the precautionary measure for effective prevention and containment of the virus within the district is needed. The Covid-19 health protocols are in force in the district and further measures are to be taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19) in the district.”

The order further notified that essential services such as electricity, water supply, medical, telecommunication and law and order agencies have been exempted from the purview of the order.