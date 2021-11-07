Assam: Tragic Accident Kills Minor in Nagaon

NET Web Desk

In a shocking incident, a minor girl has reportedly lost her life in a tragic road accident in Nagaon district of Assam. Reportedly, the took place on Sunday morning, when a commercial vehicle hit the minor girl in Baithalangso area.

According to further reports, the minor girl has been identified as Sania Begum.

The police informed that the girl died at the spot of the accident due to its heavy impact.

Meanwhile, the accused driver of the car that hit the girl fled from the accident spot and Police in Nagaon has launched an investigation into the case.

The police have also taken into custody the vehicle which hit the minor girl resulting in her death.

Further details are awaited…