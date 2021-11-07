Mizoram: Supreme Court Judge Graces Legal Awareness Programme In State

NET Web Desk

Judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, Chairman of National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) graced the Legal Awareness Campaign organised by Mizoram State Legal Services Authority and High Court Legal Services Committee, Gauhati High Court, Aizawl Bench at Rawpuichhip village of Mamit District.

Speaking at the function, Justice Uday Umesh Lalit stated that legal awareness programmes must be within the reach of every citizen and such campaigns like these must be a test on whether they are reaching out to all sections of society in all parts of the country.

He also stated that, majority of the country’s population, which lives in villages, are often not aware of their rights and such programmes address this gap. He noted that in the last 25 years NALSA’s scope and sphere of activity has expanded beyond court-based litigation and now it includes various other legal aids such as Lok Adalats and other alternative dispute resolution.