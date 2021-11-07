Nagaland Government Issues Advisory After 4 Dengue Cases Reported In Dimapur

NET Web Desk

While the entire northeast along with the rest of the world is fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic, a major development in Nagaland’s Dimapur district has raised the signal of alert.

Dimapur has registered four dengue positive cases this month and according to local media reports, joint director and SPO (National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme), Dr. Neisakho Kere, stated that solitary cases of the Sengue, wgich is a viral disease were reported from Indisen, Signal Basti, 4th mile Diphupar A and Lomithi colony of the area.

Reportedly, in a bid to restrict the spread of Dengue, Dr. Kere urged people to observe a “one dry day a week, where water contained in containers around the house should be emptied as dengue mosquitoes breed in stagnant water.”

The advisory further read, “The programme has been conducting various activities like entomological studies, larvicidal operations, larvivorous fish distribution for open drains, water bodies, fogging, house to house fever survey, dengue awareness, etc., in order to contain further infection.”

The government advisory further stated that, “the general public of Nagaland have a huge responsibility to play in containing the disease and combating it through the endeavours of a government programme is futile.” “Keep all water filled vessels and tanks tightly covered and throw out any rubbish lying around like plastic cups, old containers, tyres, coconut shells etc., and to check around the compound every week,” it advised.

It may be mentioned that, the advisory further instructed use of mosquito nets both during day and night particularly for pregnant women and children.