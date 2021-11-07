War Of Words: Assam Congress Suggests AIUDF Chief To Dissolve Party & Remain Businessman

NET Web Desk

Following the recent by-polls, a war of words has suddenly erupted between the Congress and AIUDF in Assam. The main opposition Congress reportedly has claimed that All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) should dissolve itself as soon and possible and Badaruddin Ajmal should continue being a businessman and not a politician.

It is to be noted that, these sharp words from the Congress came swiftly after AIUDF’s defeat in the recent bypolls.

Talking to the media, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) working president, Jakir Hussain Sikdar said, “I think Maulana Badaruddin Ajmal is going to dissolve his party AIUDF soon. He is a very intelligent businessman and he knows very well how to deal with his business. After the massive failure in the bypolls, Ajmal should shut down his party and should continue his business all over the world.”

He further stated, “Ajmal-led AIUDF is doing religion-based politics in Assam as BJP is doing all over the country. People of Assam understand very well now about their disgusting politics.”

Following an overwhelming success in the bypolls in Northeast, Assam chief minister and convenor of NEDA (North-East Democratic Alliance), Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “It is an overwhelming victory in all states… it is the victory of the NDA and North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA). The people of the Northeast have once again kept strong their faith in the leadership of prime minister Narendra Modi.” CM Sarma further added, “This victory is not a normal victory. In each of the five seats in Assam, we won by margins which we did not even get during the assembly elections, it is a victory of BJP’s development in the state.”