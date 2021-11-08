Assam : Catamaran Vessels Flagged-Off, Initiative To Integrate High-Quality IWT Services

NET Web Desk

The Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday flagged-off four steel catamaran vessels at Pandu airport in Guwahati.

Sponsored by World Bank – the international financial institution, the project aims to transform quality of Inland Water Transport (IWT) services, thereby integrating high-quality passenger & vehicle ferry facilities.

Out of these 4 steel catamaran vessels, 2 will be plying over Brahmaputra river at Majuli.

Meanwhile, the 1 each vessels will be functional between Guwahati to North Guwahati; and Uzanbazar to Umananda route.

Powered with 180 High-Powered twin engines with 10 knots forward speed, these vessels can ply at a lower draft of 0.75 m.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM asserted that these vessels incorporate of advance facilities, such as – control & monitoring; communication & navigation; Global Positioning System (GPS); eco-sounder & wind measurement; lifesaving & firefighting equipment.

Furthermore, during the event, the Assam CM have also launched e-ticketing system for Umananda ferry service, an initiative which will enable tourists to pre-book their tickets.