Bank Loan Scam : CBI Detains Son Of Former Assam Chief Minister Hiteshwar Saikia

NET Web Desk

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday apprehended Ashok Saikia – the son of former Chief Minister of Assam late Hiteshwar Saikia, for his alleged involvement in the Rs. 9.37 lakhs loan scam taken from the Assam State Co-operative Agriculture and Rural Development (ASCARD) Bank.

The accused was arrested from his residence situated in Guwahati’s Sarumataria.

The action was undertaken after a non-bailable warrant was issued against him for non-appearance in court despite summons, informed a CBI official.

According to reports, a case was registered against Ashok at the Paltan Bazar Police Station in 1998, which was later handed over to CBI on 2001, based on complaints filed in the Central bureau’s Kolkata branch.

“I have availed the loan from the ASCARD Bank in 1996 for a business. I have cleared the dues and H.N. Borah, the then general manager of the bank had in a letter on October 10, 2015, said the loan has been liquidated,” – stated Saikia.