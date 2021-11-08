COVID-19 Cases : Sikkim Registers 3 New Cases, Zero Deaths During Last 24 Hours

NET Web Desk

Sikkim registered a total of 3 new COVID-19 cases, and zero deaths during the last 24 hours, as informed by the state Health Department on Monday.

According to the information shared by Information, Education & Communication Officer of Health department Sonam Bhutia, the active caseload now stands at 135.

If UNI report is taken into account, a total of 32,042 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Sikkim so far.

According to the Information, Education & Communication Officer, as no fresh death was reported in the past 24 hours, so the death toll remained at 399.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state currently stands at 31,176.