Green Cyclothon Rally Held In Silchar Ahead Of Northeast Green Summit

Ahead of the 6th Northeast Green Summit (NGS), a “green cyclothon” was organised today in Assam’s Barak Valley, to create awareness among the public about the rapidly depleting resources. Reportedly, near about 500 cyclists participated in the event.

The 6th Northeast Green Summit (NGS), supported by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), will be held in Assam’s Silchar, where Forest Ministers of eight northeastern states will meet to discuss climate change and conservation issues in the region, officials said on Monday.

Union Minister of State for Environment, Ashwini Kumar Choubey and delegates from Bangladesh, Bhutan and Myanmar are expected to attend the three-day summit from November 16 in a bid to effectively brainstorm on common sustainable development and conservation strategies for not just northeast India but also its contiguous biodiversity zones.

An environmental round table of the forest ministers of the Northeast on conservation of existing biodiversity of the region will be organized in Assam’s Silchar.

According to report, the sixth edition of the Northeast Green Summit is going to be ‘Greening after Covid: Regional Cooperation, Innovation & Entrepreneurship’ while Silchar is all set to play the host.

Sources said that, exclusive delegates from Bhutan, Myanmar and Bangladesh are expected to usher new ideas to the table in order to preserve the biodiversity of the Northeast and its adjacent areas.

Notably, the northeast area is one of the major biodiversity hotspots in the world.

The summit would discuss valuable issues of climate change, animal migration, movement of forest produce, management of natural resources on the interstate and international borders, forest and wildlife offense across each other’s territory are set to be deliberated upon.

Rajdeep Roy, Lok Sabha MP from Silchar told media that, “The forest ministers’ round table is expected to come out with certain consensus and resolutions to evolve guidelines which will positively contribute towards conservation of natural resources and livelihood of forest-dependent people.”

Meanwhile, talks are on regarding a ‘Silchar Declaration’ at the end of the summit which will see a host of events to promote and showcase the rich natural resources of the region. The summit also aims at promoting the rich history of the Barak valley.