Manipur : 2 Congress Legislators Joins BJP, Welcomed By Union Minister Sonowal & BJP Leader Sambit Patra

NET Web Desk

Two Manipur Congress MLAs – Rajkumar Imo Singh and Yamthong Haokip on Monday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at party headquarters in New Delhi.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and BJP leader Sambit Patra welcomed the legislators. The major political development comes just months ahead of the Manipur assembly elections, scheduled to be held in 2022.

Rajkumar Imo Singh comes from a political family in Manipur associated with Congress. He was elected as a member of the Manipur Legislative Assembly from Sagolband constituency in Imphal West district, from the congress party in 2017.

Yamthong Haokip was first elected as a member of the Manipur Legislative Assembly from Saikul constituency in Kangpokpi district from the Congress Party in 2012 and re-elected again with the same party ticket in 2017.

While welcoming the legislators into the party, Sonowal asserted that the northeast regions have established their identity under the Modi government.