Manipur : Assam Rifles Recover Huge Cache of Explosives From Moreh

NET Web Desk

A team of 43 Assam Rifles deployed along the Indo-Myanmar border town of Moreh recovered a huge cache of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) during a routine patrolling on Monday morning.

According to Hindu report, the personnel saw individuals riding two foreign bikes approached the Indo-Myanmar border town.

However, noticing the security forces patrolling the area, these riders dumped the three bags and fled towards Myanmar.

Although the reason to carry these bags is yet to be ascertained, but reports asserted two grounds for the concerned incident. One might be for attacking security personnel, ahead of the Assembly elections, slated to be held in March 2022.

While, the other might be for attacking the military junta of Myanmar.

Furthermore, the security forces have recovered a total of 197 IEDs – each weighing 500 grams; and 33 IEDs – weighing 3 kgs.

All these recovered explosives have been handed over to the Moreh Police Station of Manipur.