Manipur : Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.4 Hits ’56 Km East-South East’ Of Ukhrul

NET Web Desk

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck 56 km East- South east of Ukhrul district in Manipur.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at around 7.48 AM.

The earthquake occurred at 24.66 latitude and 94.95 longitude. While, its depth was measured to be 70 km. “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 08-11-2021, 07:48:34 IST, Lat: 24.66 & Long: 94.95, Depth: 70 Km ,Location: 56km ESE of Ukhrul, Manipur, India” – tweeted by the National Center for Seismology.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 08-11-2021, 07:48:34 IST, Lat: 24.66 & Long: 94.95, Depth: 70 Km ,Location: 56km ESE of Ukhrul, Manipur, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/XOH8Kuu8VM pic.twitter.com/dPOJHsJhBD — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) November 8, 2021

Scientists consider the Kopili fault zone closer to Himalayan Frontal Thrust as the main reason of these jolts. This is a seismically active area falling in the highest Seismic Hazard Zone V.

A 300 km long and 50 km wide lineament extending from the western part of Manipur up to the tri-junction of Bhutan, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. The Kopili fault is a transpressional fracture that generates lower crustal dextral strike-slip earthquakes.

Currently the most active seismic zone in North East India, it is squeezed between the subduction and collision zones of the Himalayan belt and Sumatran belt, thereby making North East India, a highly prone region to often earthquake occurrences.