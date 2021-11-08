Manipur’s First Private Medical College Will Be Established In Imphal West

NET Web Desk

After due inspection, the National Medical Commission (NMC) have granted permission to Shija Hospitals and Research Institute (SHRI) for setting-up the first private medical college of Manipur.

Named “Shija Academy of Health Sciences” (SAHS), the private medical college will be established at Langol, Imphal West district of Manipur.

Sponsored by SHRI, the medical college will have an intake capacity of 150 students per year. It is likely to start its first session from December this year.

According to the SHRI Managing Director Dr. Palin Khundongbam, the medical college aims to construct a compassionate, socially, and environmentally responsible research-oriented medical students, thereby providing affordable quality medical care which can contribute to the inclusive growth of this region.

Seat allotment will be based on three-type quota system – government nominees, management nominees, and Non-Resident Indians (NRI). Therefore, of the total seats, 20 per cent will be reserved for government nominees, 65 per cent & 15% will be reserved for the management nominee & Non-Resident Indians (NRI) respectively.

The fees structure will be fixed equivalent to the nearest private medical college, which is in Kolkata, informed Khundongbam.

He further highlighted that norms set-by the World Health Organization (WHO), there should be one doctor for every 1,000 individuals. However, India has got 440 medical colleges out of which only 3 per cent are in the northeast, added the SHRI Managing Director.

Marking the establishment as a major milestone, Dr Khundongbam added that concerned medical college will generate employment, and transform the state into a global healthcare destination.