Mizoram : Assam Rifle’s Motorcycle Rally Initiated To Generate Awareness On Combatting ‘Insurgency’ & ‘Smuggling’

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Marking the 75 years of India’s Independence, and celebrating its freedom struggle based on the theme “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”, a motorcycle rally which was flagged-off by Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) from Silchar on November 7, 2021 reached Aizawl today.

The expedition was received by Brigadier Digvijay Singh, DIG 23 Sector Assam Rifles; Colonel Rajesh Kumar Nayak, Commandant, 2 Assam Rifles; and NCC cadets of various schools and colleges.

The motorcycle expedition aims to spread the message of Unity and Integrity among the locals, on the concerned efforts undertaken by Assam Rifles to combat insurgency and smuggling across North Eastern regions.

Besides, the rally will enable people to realize the valour & sacrifices made by the brave soldiers to safeguard their motherland.

The bikers will also interact with the locals, with the purpose of motivating folks to join Armed forces and serve the nation as the recruitment rally is scheduled in November.

The locals were assured that Assam Rifles will assist them in all possible means, and even training the youths for passing the recruitment processes.

This expedition also stressed at Women empowerment, thereby generating awareness on various schemes initiated for girls and the career opportunities available for them.

Based on a survey processed by the Mizoram’s Social Welfare Department, Mizoram ranks highest in the country in terms of drug addiction. About 50% of the addicts were found to be from middle school, while 25% were found to be in high school. Hence, the rally will also be campaigning on Anti-Drug awareness.

The commendable initiative of Assam Rifles was also appreciated by the locals.