Mizoram : CS Renu Sharma Visits Governor, Discusses Ongoing Initiatives & Issues

Ezrela Daldia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Chief Secretary of Mizoram IAS Renu Sharma, who assumed charge on November 2, called on Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati at the latter’s office in Raj Bhavan today morning.

During this interaction, the Chief Secretary briefed the Governor on some of the significant issues faced by the northeastern state.

She also briefed the Governor about some ongoing initiatives undertaken by the government.

Sharma, who was appointed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) was about to assume charge from November 1 this year.

But the state government’s decision to appoint Addl CS JC Ramthanga for the concerned designation collided with the aforementioned decision.

The Chief Secretary of Mizoram IAS Renu Sharma is a 1988 Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre.

She was previously been posted to Mizoram’ government as Commissioner and Secretary in the Finance and GAD department between June 2011 and August 2012.

However, Sharma was again transferred to Mizoram in 2016 as Principal Secretary in the State’s Home and Personnel and Administrative departments.