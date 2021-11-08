Northeastern Residents Who Received 4th Highest Civilian Honor – Padma Shri 2020

NET Web Desk

The President of India Ram Nath Kovind presented four Padma Vibhushan, eight Padma Bhushan, and sixty-one Padma Shri Awards for the year 2020 at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-I held at Rashtrapati Bhavan today morning.

Among the dignitaries present on the occasion were – Vice President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu; Prime Minister, Narendra Modi; Union Minister for Home Affairs, Amit Shah along with other officials.

During the Investiture Ceremony-I, Northeast Indian citizens shines in the award ceremony, in several categories.

Dr. S.C. Jamir : Senayangba Chubatoshi Jamir was the first Lok Sabha Member from the State of Nagaland. He has served as the Chief Minister of Nagaland, Governor of Maharashtra, Gujarat & Goa. He has been awarded with the third-highest civilian award in India, Padma Bhushan 2020 for his work in public affairs.

Oinam Bembem Devi : Nicknamed the ‘Durga of Indian Football’, Oinam Bembem Devi is India’s first woman footballer to win the highly prestigious award, the Padma Shri. Born in 1980 in Imphal, Devi led the Indian women’s football team which won the 11th South Asian Games in Bangladesh in 2010, and also the 2012 South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Women’s Championship in Sri Lanka.

Ravi Kannan R. : Dr Ravi Kannan has also received the nation’s fourth highest civilian honour – Padma Shri. Kannan left behind his life in Chennai to help the cancer patients of Northeast, and now runs the Cachar Cancer Hospital in Barak Valley, Assam.

Lalbiakthanga Pachuau : The 95-yrs-old war veteran and eminent Mizo journalist, Lalbiakthanga Pachuau has been awarded with Padma Shri – the country’s fourth highest civilian award. Editor of Zoram Tlangau, Pachuau served as the President of Mizoram Journalist Association from 1985 to 1992. He was declared a ‘Prominent Journalist’ by Mizoram Journalist Association (MJA) in 2014. Recipient of the ‘Prominent Press Representative’ award presented by Mizoram government in 2016, Pachuau started his career in journalism from 1970 and was the joint editor of Zoram Tlangau and later became its editor in 1981.

Born at Saichal village of Champhai district, he served in the Indian Army for 17 years. He also took part in the Second World War. He retired from active duty in 1962.

He was instrumental in forming Association for Voluntary Blood Donation (ABVD) and Social Defence Union (to fight against drugs).

Sathyanarayan Mundayoor : Sathyanarayan Mundayoor from Kerala has played a “seminal role” in spreading education in Arunachal Pradesh. Mr Mundayoor quit his government job as a Revenue Officer in Mumbai and shifted to Lohit in Arunachal Pradesh in 1979. Popularly known as Uncle Moosa, Mundayoor has been conferred with the Padma Shri for his work in the field of education.

Jogendra Nath Phukan : Mr. Phukan is a revered scholar and historian from Assam. He is the recipient of India’s fourth highest civilian honour – Padma Shri for his contribution in the field of Literature and Education.

Tarundeep Rai : Tarundeep – the archer from Sikkim has represented the country at three Olympic Games – Athens 2004, London 2012, Tokyo Olympics 2020. He is the second Olympian from the state after Jas Lal Pradhan. Rai has been felicitated by the government of India with the prestigious Arjuna Award in 2005, and Padma Shri – India’s fourth-highest civilian honour.

Trinity Saioo : Trinity Saioo is one of the recipients of India’s fourth highest civilian honour. The 52-year-old from Meghalaya is credited with spearheading the women-led turmeric farming movement in the state.

Kushal Konwar Sarma : Assam’s renowned veterinarian, popularly known as the ‘Elephant Doctor’ is also the recipient of India’s fourth highest civilian honour – Padma Shri. He has treated more than 10,000 both captive and wild, and tamed about 200 rogue bull elephants during the last three decades.

Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi : Arunachal Pradesh literary Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi has been conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri award. Born in West Kameng district. The 66-year-old started his literary career with an Assamese poem called Jonbai which was published in 1967 in an Assamese children’s magazine.