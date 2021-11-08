Sikkim Tops States, Administering 2nd Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine, Says Chief Minister

NET Web Desk

Vaccination is referred as a shield for safeguarding humanity against the global pandemic of COVID-19. The rapid distribution and roll-out of the mass vaccination drive portrays the commitment and efforts of medical fraternities across the globe.

In an attempt to combat the fight against this pandemic, the tiny Himalayan state of Sikkim has successfully clinched the first position in the list of states that have administered second jab of vaccine to its eligible populations.

According to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW), Goa have attained the second position with 80% population been administered with the second jab of COVID-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh & Kerala have attained the 3rd, 4th, 5th & 6th positions respectively.

The Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay have confirmed the news, thereby expressing his gratitude to dedicated health workers, frontline workers, and volunteers for their concerned efforts to inoculate citizens in the remote regions of Sikkim.

He further thanked the medical fraternities for providing door-to-door services to specially-abled and senior citizens.

Tamang further expressed his gratitude to the Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad for his constant guidance, and residents for wholeheartedly participating and supporting the vaccination drive in the state.

“I must personally admit that had it not been for the support of my very committed legislators and minister colleagues, officials, doctors, nurses, health workers, police personnel, community organizations, civil society members, and the media, this would not have been possible.” – asserted the CM.

He also urged the people of Sikkim to strictly adhere by the COVID-19 directives for their safety.