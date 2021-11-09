Appoint Mizo-Speaking Official As Chief Secretary, Mizoram CM Requests Amit Shah

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The recent collision of decision on appointment of Chief Secretary have witnessed a sudden drift in Mizoram politics, that led the Chief Minister Zoramthanga write a letter to the Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah.

In a letter sent to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 29, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga has requested the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to change the present Chief Secretary Renu Sharma and appoint Additional Chief Secretary Mr. Lalnunmawia Chuaugo for the concerned designation instead.

He also noted the major reason of linguistics to urge for the same. According to the CM, Mizo people generally do not understand Hindi, while some of the Cabinet ministers even face a issue with English.

“The Mizo people by and large, generally do not understand Hindi, and none of my Cabinet Ministers understand Hindi. Also, some of them even have problem with the English language. With such background, a Chief Secretary without the knowledge of Mizo language will never be an effective and efficient Chief Secretary.” – asserted the CM.

He further added that a Chief Secretary without any knowledge of the working standards of Mizo language have never been appointed in the state, since its creation-whether under the UPA Government or NDA Government at the centre.

Therefore, the same process is maintained in other parts of India, and so a Chief Secretary, who does not know the basic working knowledge of the respective state is never posted at all.

Mizoram’s Chief Minister also wrote to Amit Shah that while many States are changing themselves from one alliance group to another, he has always been a faithful partner of the NDA, and thus deserve a special favour and consideration for the same.

Reacting to the letter, Mizoram BJP president, Vanlalhmuaka referred the act immature, thereby embarrassing the Mizoram residents.

“His request is a lame excuse and he is writing this letter for his own personal interest,” – stated the Mizoram BJP President.

“Hindi and English are the languages that unite India, so language is not a barrier for the smooth functioning of the state and the newly appointed Chief Secretary,” – Vanlalhmuaka further adds.

He further noted if the Chief Minister truly considers himself a faithful ally of the NDA, he should let Dr. BD Chakma sit in the ruling bench instead into the opposition.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) appointed a 1988 batch IAS Renu Sharma as the new Chief Secretary of Mizoram, who was about to resume charge from November 1, 2021. But the appointment collided with the decision undertaken by the state government regarding the same.

The Mizoram Government on the same day appointed Addl CS JC Ramthanga as the new Chief Secretary to fill the vacant seat of concerned designation, after Lalnunmawia Chuaungo announced his retirement.

The Chief Secretary of Mizoram IAS Renu Sharma is a 1988 Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre. She was previously been posted to Mizoram’ government as Commissioner and Secretary in the Finance and GAD department between June 2011 and August 2012.

However, Sharma was again transferred to Mizoram in 2016 as Principal Secretary in the State’s Home and Personnel and Administrative departments.