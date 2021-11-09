Arunachal Pradesh : Ace Mountaineer Anshu Jamsenpa Conferred With ‘Padma Shri’

NET Web Desk

The ace mountaineer from Arunachal Pradesh and world’s first woman to summit Mt Everest twice in five days in 2017, Dr. Anshu Jamsenpa has been conferred with the Padma Shri award on Tuesday, November 9.

A mother of two, Jamsenpa became the fastest woman mountaineer to scale the tallest crest twice.

The Union Minister Kiren Rijiju have also congratulated Jamsenpa for receiving the fourth highest civilian award – Padma Shri. “Very happy to see Padma Awards honoured to deserving persons. Dr. Anshu Jamsenpa created world record and became fastest woman mountaineer to summit Mt Everest twice in 5 days.” – tweeted Rijiju.

Very happy to see Padma Awards honoured to deserving persons. Dr. Anshu Jamsenpa created world record and became fastest woman mountaineer to summit Mt Everest twice in 5 days. Shri M.P. Ganesh is a former star captain of the Indian hockey team, 1972 Munich Olympic medalist. https://t.co/cunDhqp8yt pic.twitter.com/0bxvus1Ljr — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) November 9, 2021

Taking to Twitter, the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu have also congratulated the renowned mountaineer. “Such a delight and pride feeling to witness Dr Anshu Jamsenpa honoured with #PadmaShri by Hon’ble President Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji. A woman of grit and grace, she is the world’s first woman to conquer the Everest twice in a season. Congratulations and wishing for more success!” – tweeted the CM.