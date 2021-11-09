Arunachal Pradesh : India Reacts To Pentagon Report, Disputed Hamlet Located In Chinese Territory

NET Web Desk

India has finally reacted on the annual report of United States Department of Defence, which slammed China’s military developments, and construction of at least 100-home Chinese hamlet on the banks of River Tsari Chu, that lies in the Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Responding to the report, the sources of Indian security establishment on Tuesday disclosed that the disputed village falls in territory controlled by China.

It added that the large 100-home civilian village “has been built by China in an area that was occupied by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) after overrunning an Assam Rifles Post in 1959, in an operation known as Longju incident along the frontier in Arunachal Pradesh.”

The US Department of Defense stated that the village has come up in the disputed territory located between the Tibet Autonomous Region and Arunachal Pradesh.

During times, when India is striving to reduce border tensions, Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) are continuing to pose serious geographical threats, thereby pressing its illegal claims at the LAC.

“Despite the ongoing diplomatic and military dialogues to reduce border tensions, the PRC has continued taking incremental and tactical actions to press its claims at the LAC.” – noted the Defence report.

Even last month, the Eastern Army Command Chief, Lieutenant General Manoj Pande, told reporters that China continues to construct “dual-use” border villages which can also be used to position soldiers.

The new border law adopted by Chinese lawmakers, stressing for military action to protect territorial integrity by countering any border threats have erupted further tensions among its neighboring countries.

It is pertinent to note that the new border law was proposed in March 2021, marking one year of Galwan clash when People’s Liberation Army (PLA) marched to the forward areas, thereby deliberately aggravating the situation.

China’s geographical threats into Ladakh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh have continued to escalate through years, that have put India under additional pressure.