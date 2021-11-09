Assam : Former CM Tarun Gogoi Conferred With ‘Padma Bhushan’ Posthumously For Public Affairs

NET Web Desk

The former Chief Minister of Assam (late) Tarun Gogoi was conferred with the Padma Bhushan award posthumously on Tuesday, November 9 for his distinguished service of high order in the field of Public Affairs.

His spouse Dolly Gogoi received the award on behalf of her husband from the President Ram Nath Kovind at the 2021 Civil Investiture Ceremony-I, held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Delhi.

President Kovindpresents Padma Bhushan to Shri Tarun Gogoi (Posthumous) for Public Affairs. A veteran political leader, he was the longest-serving Chief Minister of the Assam. He was credited with bringing peace to a state steeped in militant insurgency. pic.twitter.com/4CT4XR1hah — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 9, 2021

Tarun Gogoi – Congress politician served as the Chief Minister of Assam for three terms on the trot from 2001 to 2016, who breathed his last on November 23, 2020 at Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) due to post COVID-19 complications. He was 84-yrs-old.

Padma Awards are the highest civilian honours of the nation, names of which are announced annually on Republic Day.

Meanwhile, Padma Vibhushan is conferred for exceptional and distinguished service, Padma Bhushan is presented to individuals for distinguished service of higher order. The Padma Shri honour the recipients for distinguished service in a particular field.