COVID-19 Inoculation : Tripura Government Initiated Plans For Administering 2nd Jab, Claims Chief Minister Deb

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Tripura government have initiated a bunch of plans for administering the second jab of COVID-19 vaccination to eligible population across the state within a stipulated time, as claimed by Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday.

While addressing a special COVID-19 Vaccination programme organized by the Agartala Club Forum in Tripura, the Chief Minister asserted that concerned initiative has been undertaken in 10 clubs of Tripura.

“This initiative has been taken to meet the target of the second dose of Covid vaccination in time. Human health protection is a priority of the government. To that end, special initiatives have been taken to make the second dose of Covid vaccine available to all”, – said Deb.

The CM further added “The club forum has a significant role in this. Already clubs affiliated with the forum have extended a helping hand to the state government in vaccination”.

According to the CM, although the rate of Covid infection is under control across Tripura, Covid-19 infection is still prevalent in various places including several adjoining states. Everyone needs to get vaccinated at the right time, adhere to COVID hygiene rules.

The programme was also attended by the Principal Secretary of the Health department JK Sinha, Chairman of the Advisory Committee of Agartala Club Forum Sanjay Pal, eminent journalist and Joint Convener of Club Forum Pranab Sarkar, Director of National Health Mission, Tripura Siddharth Shiv Jaiswal, among others.