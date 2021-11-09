COVID-19 : Mizoram Registers 730 New Cases, 1 Fatality During Last 24 Hours

Representational Image

 

  • Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram 

Mizoram registered a total of 730 new COVID-19 cases, and one death in the last 24 hours, as informed by the state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR) today.

According to the information shared by state government at 7 AM today, the active caseload now stood at 5710.

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 11.04%.

If DIPR report is taken into account, a total of 1,25,861 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 450 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

Source : DIPR/Instagram

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 1,19,701.

Out of 6609 samples tested on Monday (November 8), Mizoram recorded 730 active cases of COVID-19.

Among these samples were – 332 male, and 398 female.

RTPCR test detected 128 positive cases, TrueNAT detected 84 positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 503 & 15 positive cases respectively.