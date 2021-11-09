COVID-19 : Mizoram Registers 730 New Cases, 1 Fatality During Last 24 Hours

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Mizoram registered a total of 730 new COVID-19 cases, and one death in the last 24 hours, as informed by the state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR) today.

According to the information shared by state government at 7 AM today, the active caseload now stood at 5710.

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 11.04%.

If DIPR report is taken into account, a total of 1,25,861 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 450 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 1,19,701.

Out of 6609 samples tested on Monday (November 8), Mizoram recorded 730 active cases of COVID-19.

Among these samples were – 332 male, and 398 female.

RTPCR test detected 128 positive cases, TrueNAT detected 84 positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 503 & 15 positive cases respectively.