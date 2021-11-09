‘Doyen Of Pathology In Assam’ Dr. Bijoy Chandra Gogoi Passes Away in Dibrugarh

NET Web Desk

Dr. Bijoy Chandra Gogoi, popularly known as the ‘Doyen of Pathology in Assam’ breathed his last on Tuesday morning at his residence in Dibrugarh. He was 78-years-old.

Born on December 8, 1943 at Borbari village in Chabua, Dr. Gogoi served as a former Professor and Head of Pathology in Assam Medical College & Hospital, Dibrugarh.

The third son of (late) Bokul Chandra Gogoi and (late) Ila Gogoi, the pathology expert has also served as Vice-President of Indian Medical Association (IMA), Dibrugarh Branch for a short period.

A Postgraduate Examiner for Dibrugarh University, Gauhati University, Kolkata University, and Patna University while in service, Dr Gogoi has authored several publications on ‘Cancer and Hemoglobinopathy’ throughout a plethora of Indian international journals.