Manipur Police Recovers Robbed Vehicle From Accused Cop

A police officer reportedly robbed a vehicle belonging to a native of Manipur last month while accusing the victim as a drugs and arms trafficker as he belongs to Manipur.

On learning about the incident narrated by victim to SP Kangpokpi Karthik Malladi, IPS, he immediately swung into action by sending one of his Sub Inspector Seigoulen Sithlou of Kangpokpi police station by flight to recover the robbed vehicle.

The victim, Heljamang, a resident of Keithelmanbi Military Colony, Kangpokpi district while narrating the incident to the media said that the incident occurred on October 20 in one of the cities of the North-East state without disclosing the exact location where he purchased a second hand Hyundai i20 from a second-hand showroom through a dealer after verification for Rs. 4,80,000/-.

He said that after purchasing the vehicle, he kept it for servicing at a servicing centre on October 20 as he has a long drive to Manipur. However, on the same day, while he was staying at the flat of his relative, the second-hand car dealer called him over phone and was detained by a police team led by an Inspector without any supposed crime.

He further mentioned in his report that, on reaching the police station, the officer-in-charge started questioning for several hours asking him where he is hiding the drugs and arms he brought with him which the victim told the police officer that he came to buy a second-hand car and the same is given for servicing and he has no knowledge about drugs and arms.

The victim also said that he had shown the sale deed and other documents pertaining to the car he purchased to the police officer.

The victim further narrated that he was illegally detained in a lock-up for a night and his whereabouts were not informed to anyone including his family.

Outraged over the incident, SP Kangpokpi while assuring the victim to recover his vehicle immediately swung into action by sending an officer by flight to the place of occurrence to enquire into the chain of events and also recover the vehicle.

The Sub Inspector under the supervision of SP Kangpokpi who with the assistance of senior IPS officers of that state managed to recover the robbed vehicle. The recovered vehicle was brought to Kangpokpi where SP Kangpokpi handover the vehicle to the victim.

Meanwhile, SP Kangpokpi Karthik Malladi, IPS said that the presumption towards Manipuris as drug and arms traffickers is outrageous and Manipur police will not tolerate any harassment, illegal detentions, robbery, etc. meted out against the innocent people.

He further said that the Kangpokpi police control room can be reached at 9612700785 and 9362153322.