Nagaland Government Issues Revised Directives For Tourists

NET Web Desk

Nagaland Government issued the revised Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for tourists entering the state of Nagaland on Monday.

According to a notice issued by DIPR, the directives will come into effect from November 11.

All tourists shall undergo COVID-19 Screening Test at specified Points of Entry (PoE), before entering the northeastern state. These PoEs include – Dimapur Airport; Dimapur Railway Station; Dimapur- New Field Check Gate and the Dillai Gate; Kohima- Khuzama; Mokokchung-Tsutapela and Watiyongpang; Mon-Naginimora & Tizit; Wokha-Bhandari; Phek-Lanye Junction & Akash Bridge.

The DIPR report further informed about individuals who would not be required to be tested at Points of Entry.

These categories of persons include – Asymptomatic, and above 18 years of age, and fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (taken both the doses). The person should produce the proof of COVID-19 vaccination in soft or hard copy or SMS from AX-NHPSMS at the Point of Entry.

Those asymptomatic, and above 18 years of age and hasn’t taken any dose of vaccine against COVID-19, or taken only the first dose, or between 12 years and 18 years of age, should carry a negative COVID-19 test report done through RT-PCR/Truenat/CBNAAT, with the swab given for testing not earlier than 3 (three) days from the day of travel- that is, if the entry in the State is on Thursday , the swab given for testing shouldn’t be before Monday.

Children below 12 years of age, accompanying their parents/guardians/adult caregivers on entry into the State will not be required to be tested or quarantined provided they are asymptomatic.

Asymptomatic, and transiting to another State (Assam or Manipur), without any stopover anywhere in Nagaland. The person concerned should produce the ticket for the onward journey or proof of self- arranged vehicle, proof of address in the other State, and further while transiting should observe COVID- 19 appropriate behaviour and norms at all times.

Those who are required to be tested at Points of Entry include any traveler/tourist entering Nagaland, who is symptomatic, even if satisfying the conditions of vaccination/testing, on payment as per the Government approved rates at the Point of Entry.

Any tourist entering Nagaland who is asymptomatic, but has not taken two doses of vaccine against COVID-19, or has taken only the first dose, and does not carry a negative test report of COVID-19 will be required to undergo testing for COVID-19 on payment as per the Government approved rates at the Point of Entry.

Isolation/Quarantine :

After collection of sample for the test for the tourist, the person concerned will be allowed to leave, subject to the condition that he/she shall remain in home/paid quarantine till the test result is declared, which will be conveyed to the person concerned through SMS/Email/phone call. An undertaking will also have to be submitted by the person concerned before he/she leaves the Point of Entry.

If the test result is positive, the person concerned shall have to undergo isolation at home or at a paid facility till recovery, or will be admitted at a government health institution/private hospital depending upon his/her medical condition.

The person(s), if any, accompanying any inbound traveller/tourist who has tested positive shall also be required to undergo quarantine at home or at a paid facility for the number of days as decided by the examining doctors.

If the test result is negative, the person concerned will come out of quarantine and may proceed further with his/her normal routine.

Meanwhile, the District Task Forces have been directed to put in place a mechanism for facilitating testing at the Points of entry, isolation at paid facility, or admission at health institution, as advised by the examining doctors. Home isolation/quarantine instead of isolation/quarantine at a paid facility may be permitted if there are provisions for separate room and toilet.

Dignitaries & Senior Government Officials :

In case of dignitaries and senior government officials entering the State, the Home Department will provide necessary facilitation and make arrangements for testing/isolation/quarantining as the case maybe.

Military/Para Military Personnel :

In case of officers/ staff / personnel of Military/Para Military entering the State, the respective Military/Para Military formations/units will make arrangements at the Point of Entry for screening, and testing or admission in a health facility or isolation/quarantine, as applicable, and required, for their personnel, in line with the provisions as laid down above for any traveler entering the State. The Military/Para Military formation/unit, wherever required, may contact the respective DTF for any assistance.

The Village Councils/Urban Local Bodies under the supervision of DTF in their local jurisdictions shall monitor any breach of Isolation/Quarantine norms or COVID-19 appropriate behaviors, by the persons concerned who are undergoing home isolation/quarantining as per the provisions of Para D above, and immediately bring to the notice of the Sub-Divisional Task Force or the DTF for taking suitable action.

This SOP will be uniformly implemented throughout the State without any deviation and will not be modified by District Task Force, Urban Local Bodies, Village Authorities or Community-based Organizations.

Furthermore, any person violating the instructions in the SOP will be prosecuted as per the relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act 2005, besides action under section 188 of IPC and other legal provisions will also be applicable.