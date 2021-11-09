NE Youth Are Assets For Nation-Building Activities; Says Veteran Naga Leader S.C. Jamir

NET Web Desk

Considering Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a bold and decisive leader, the veteran statesman of Nagaland S.C. Jamir asserted that final solution of Indo-Naga Political talks between the Government of India (GoI) and National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) could play a major role in transforming the entire Northeastern regions.

During an interview, the former chief minister of Nagaland noted about his vision, where NE regions might emerge as an economic hub, which will lead the residents to face various challenges.

According to IANS report, Mr. Jamir highlighted his belief on the potentials that people of Nagaland possess, and mentioned how such capabilities are significant in the process of nation-building.

“They don’t confine themselves to tribes, they don’t confine themselves to their own people. But they have a broader vision quite different from the older generation,” – informed the senior politician.

The Padma Bhushan recipient, Jamir believes that PM Modi is aware about the Indo-Naga Political Talks update, and the factors responsible for delaying it. He also understands the positive aspects of such interactions.

But always been dependent on the Center might not provide any solution, hence, contribution from the citizens of NE regions are equally significant for the creation of a great nation, added Jamir.

The former Nagaland CM, and Governor of Maharashtra & Gujarat visited PM Modi on November 6, for further discussion on the concerned issue.

Senayangba Chubatoshi Jamir was the first Lok Sabha Member from the State of Nagaland. He has been awarded with the third-highest civilian award in India, Padma Bhushan 2020 for his work in public affairs.