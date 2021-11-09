Sikkim : Trials Initiated For Saffron Cultivation In High Altitudes

NET Web Desk

The Sikkim University is initiating trials to explore the possible efforts, of cultivating saffron (kesar) across the high altitude locations of the northeastern state.

Considered as one of the expensive spices across the globe, saffron is exclusively cultivated in Kashmir. However, experts are putting-in concerned efforts to cultivate the spice across other states of the Himalayan regions.

During a meeting organized by NITI Aayog, the Director of Agriculture department, Kashmir, Dr. Chowdhary Mohd Iqbal confirmed the information. He further assured of extending all possible support to the university regarding the same, as informed by a press release.

Funded by the Sikkim University, the multi-locational trials associated with the project clearly showcased the possibility of cultivating saffron in Sikkim.

It is pertinent to note that Sikkim University has initiated efforts to explore the concerned possibility since last year.

The Vice Chancellor along with a team of researchers from the Sikkim University earlier held several online meetings with the Kashmir Agricultural Department director and several saffron experts, regarding the diverse aspects associated with saffron cultivation.

Subsequently, a team from Sikkim University visited several farms of Kashmir, and the Center of Excellence for Saffron to understand the practices of its cultivation and interacted with the cultivators regarding the same.

Accordingly, the saffron corms of high quality, as recommended by the experts were air lifted to Sikkim with the help of JK HPMC (Jammu and Kashmir Horticultural Produce Marketing & Processing Corporation).

Later, in the month of September, the Chairman of the All India Saffron Growers Association, Mr Abdul Majeed Wani along with a progressive farmer, Mr Javid Ganie visited the northeastern state.

The visit basically aimed to support the University with on-site feasibility assessment and method demonstration on field preparation and planting the spices.

During the meet, several high altitude locations were surveyed, with consideration of climatic and soil conditions – the significant factors required for saffron cultivation.

Meanwhile, the eight sites which were selected in consultation with saffron experts from Kashmir for conducting the cultivation trials, incorporated of – Hilley, Okhrey, Yuksom and Lamathang in West Sikkim, Pangthang, Simik-Khamdong, Phadamchen and Kyonglasla in East Sikkim.

Unfortunately, 80% of the saffron corms sprouted, and the flowers is being picked these days, informed the press note.

The flower samples are transported to Sikkim University for detailed observations and measurements of diverse parameters.

Researchers will analyze the quality of flowers from different locations, thereby carrying out an extensive survey on the soil and climatic parameters to correlate the yield and quality of saffron.

This will enable the researchers to identify the potential areas across the state, which are suitable for saffron cultivation.

In the future, the University plans to detect the management aspects, with an aim to enhance the productivity and economic feasibility before recommending saffrons for commercial cultivation.

The results obtained so far sufficiently indicate the possibility of saffron cultivation in Sikkim.

However, the high-altitude areas with prolonged chilling conditions during winters and well-drained soils are conducive for saffron cultivation.

The team led by SU’s Vice-Chancellor Avinash Khare, incorporates of seven faculties who are currently working for the project (Prof. Shanti S. Sharma, Prof. Dhani R. Chhetri, Dr. Santosh K. Rai, Dr. Arun Chettri of Botany Department and Prof. Laxuman Sharma, Dr. Niladri Bag, Dr. Rajesh Kumar of Horticulture Department of Sikkim University).