State-Of-Art Biotech Centre Launched By Government at Kimin In Arunachal Pradesh

NET Web Desk

In a to spread development across the remote areas of the country, a new state-of-the-art Biotechnology Centre in a remote area of Arunachal Pradesh in Kimin was inaugurated by the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh.

According to sources, DBT-funded Skill Vigyan Programme in Biotechnology in Arunachal Pradesh was also dedicated by Dr Jitendra Singh.

During the inaugural programme, Dr Singh stated about endeavours by the Government towards building ties with Skill Vigyan and Accelerate Vigyan initiatives as a bid to facilitate the development of career paths for young graduates in life science and biotechnology.

“This endeavour would help in skilling them through hands-on practices for creating quality job opportunities as well as Entrepreneurship Developments including capacity building of young faculty members in the key STI domains,” Said Dr Singh.

It may be mentioned that the four varied types of training programmes which will be implemented consists of: