Tripura : 3 NLFT (BM) Militants Surrender Before Tripura Police & BSF

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 09, 2021 : In yet another operation against insurgency, two cadres and a commander of the banned militant outfit National Liberation Front of Tripura (Biswa Mohan) surrendered before Tripura Police Special Branch organization and Border Security Force (BSF), Tripura Frontier respectively on Tuesday.

In a press communique released on Tuesday, Tripura police informed that two NLFT (BM) extremists – Khirojit Debbarma (35) alias Khaiching of Avanga under Salema police station in Dhalai district and Usha Ranjan Debbarma (35) alias Warai of Tuikarma under Teliamura police station in Khowai district fled away from Kachutali NLFT(BM) Camp under Bagaichari police station in Rangamati district of Bangladesh and surrendered to Special Branch organization today.

They have also deposited 10 AK-47 live rounds, NLFT collection receipts and a few Bangladesh currency notes.

During preliminary interrogation, it has been revealed that the militants joined NLFT (BM) Organization in the year 2019 in Bangladesh Kachutali NLFT Camp.

Its also learned that they were motivated to join the extremist group with a promise of a bright/prosperous future. But on the ground, they witnessed a contrary picture of hardship and adversity.

On the other hand, another senior active and listed NLFT (BM) commander Rana Bahadur Debbarma Roaja (51) surrendered before BSF headquarters of Tripura Frontier, Salbagan in the outskirts of Agartala city on Tuesday afternoon.

Reportedly, the 51-year old NLFT (BM) commander Rana Bahadur Debbarma Roaja alias Hemchang of Bhaktomanipara, Lakshmicherra under Champahaour police in Khowai district of Tripura officially surrendered before BSF.

Claimed to be holding the rank of Self-Styled Captain in the banned outfit, Rana joined NLFT (BM) in the year 1995 and continued to serve as its active member.

As per the list published by state government, Rana has also been listed as an active cadre of NLFT (BM).

BSF, Tripura Frontier official informed that Rana Bahadur had not seen any of his family members including his parents since he joined the outfit in 1995.

It is worthy to mention here that the NLFT (BM) cadre Jaiba Kaloi alias Litan Jamatia alias Chalai, resident of Hallubari under Ampi police station in Gomati district of Tripura has surrendered before BSF in presence of Susanta Kumar Nath, IPS, Inspector General Tripura, other senior officers on October 18 last.