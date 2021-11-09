Tripura Cabinet Will Recruit In 62 Posts, Informs ICA Minister Sushanta Chowdhury

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 09, 2021 : The Tripura cabinet led by Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb during a meeting held on Tuesday decided to fill up 62 posts, available within different departments of the state government.

While addressing a press conference in Agartala on Tuesday evening, the Information and Cultural Affairs (ICA) minister Sushanta Chowdhury asserted “In the cabinet meeting on Tuesday, it has been decided that 50 posts of senior instructors and six lower division clerks (LDCs) cashier were created under the Industries and Commerce department which shall be filled up soon”.

“The senior instructors will be recruited as Group-C non-gazetted posts while six LDCs cashier posts will be filled up after finalization of the modalities by the department” – noted the minister.

“Three more Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) were opened up at Kanchanpur in North Tripura district, Gandacherra in Dhalai district and Santirbazar in South Tripura district”, he added.

Apart from this, the cabinet has also decided to fill up 7 vacant posts of Sub-Inspector in the Excise department of Tripura.It will be filled up through examination conducted by Tripura Public Service Commission, Chowdhury told reporters.

“At present, there are 27 numbers of sanctioned posts and among 7 posts were lying vacant which will be filled up shortly” – further added the ICA minister.