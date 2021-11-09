Tripura : Unidentified Body Of Suspected Bangladeshi Cattle Lifter Found At Sepahijala, Case Filed

NET Web Desk

In a bid to combat the cattle smuggling menace, the Tripura police have recently registered a case after the body of a suspected Bangladeshi cattle lifter was found at Kamalnagar of Sonamura sub-division in Sepahijala district.

According to reports, three accused in total were involved in the concerned cattle smuggling case. Two of them managed to escape, while the body of the other is yet to be identified.

“We have registered a case of unnatural death. The cause of death is not known and a post-mortem will be done. The body has not been identified. We are investigating,” – informed a senior police official.

Preliminary inquiry informed that all the accused arrived at the village with an intent to steal the cattle from the residence of a local, identified as Litan Pal.

Pal was allegedly injured after been attacked by these suspects. Meanwhile, two of them managed to escape, while the third was nabbed by the villagers.

The body of this suspected Bangladeshi cattle lifter was found on Saturday morning at Kamalnagar, almost 500 metres away from the incident spot.

Its pertinent to note that police have not yet confirmed lynching as the cause of death of the suspected cattle lifter.

Furthermore, investigation on the same is underway.