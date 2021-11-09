Tripura : Union MoS Pratima Bhowmik Undertakes Noble Initiative, 10 Youths Will Donate Blood Every Tuesday

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 9, 2021 : The Union Minister of State (MoS) Pratima Bhowmik have undertaken a noble practice of donating blood every Tuesday at the state’s main hospital – Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital in Agartala.

The initiative has been undertaken based on her belief “Blood is a red-gold in the time of saving a life”.

Bhoumik is an elected representative of the 1-West Tripura parliamentary constituency and the Union MoS of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Its pertinent to note that for the last 14 weeks, GBP Hospital has been organizing this noble initiative at its premises, where at least 10 youth have donated their blood to protect the lives of needy ones.

“I make an effort to donate blood every Tuesday to meet the need of blood for the speedy recovery of the dying patients” – asserted the MoS while motivating the youth.

She asserted that “As part of this program, which started with the goal of donating blood to ten people every Tuesday, I have taken initiative to donate blood in Agartala Government Medical College (GBP) Hospital in collaboration with the workers of the 6-Agartala Mandal of BJP”.

“I am delighted that even today, in response to this call and many more donors have come forward to share in this great work. This initiative will continue next Tuesdays and many thanks to all those who have donated blood at GB Hospital” – the Union MoS further adds.