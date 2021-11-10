Arunachal Pradesh: Faith Leaders To Help Improve Covid-19 Vaccination Coverage

NET Web Desk

The state government in Arunachal Pradesh has recently urged various leaders of religious groups and community influencers to help support the government to ensure achievement of a cent per cent coverage of Covid-19 vaccination.

Health Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Alo Libang in a virtual meeting addressed all leaders of faith-based organisations in Itanagar urging that the state needs an immediate improvement in the case of 100% vaccination of both doses for Covid-19 infections.

Libang said, “Religious leaders can play a major role in motivating beneficiaries to take both doses of the vaccine.”

It may be mentioned that, representatives of Christian, Islamic, Hindu organisations besides those of Donyi Polo, an indigenous religion, and self-help groups actively come forward in order to achieve this goal.

An official said, “It was found that a section of the people of the state are reluctant to take Covid-19 vaccine because of some rumours.”

Libang expressed hope while he appreciated the enthusiasm of religious leaders in order to improve the vaccination percentage.

In his address, National Health Mission (NHM) Director C R Khampa presented the Covid-19 vaccination status in the state.

Early this week, 7,79,925 people above 18 years of age (77 per cent) have been administered the first dose of the vaccine while 5,59,976 (55 per cent) got the second jab, Khampa said.

Dr Dimong Padung, the State Immunization Officer reportedly had a conversation with the leaders and also answered to queries of the participants of the meeting.