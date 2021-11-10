Assam : Additional Land Of 452 Sq Km Approved To Kaziranga National Park

NET Web Desk

Assam Government on Tuesday have approved the addition of 452 hectares (ha) to the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve.

This addition will be an enhancement to the 1,085.53 square kilometers. Considered as 10th addition, the area falls under Biswanath sadar subdivision under Biswanath wildlife division of central and Biswanath Ghat forest ranges in Kaziranga.

“The government of Assam was pleased to declare its intention to constitute an area of 452 hectares (4.52 sq km) as the 10th addition to the Kaziranga National Park in exercise of the power conferred by section 35 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.” – mentioned an official statement.

Meanwhile, the government have directed Biswanath Deputy Commissioner to investigate the existence, nature and extent of any rights/claims of the proposed area.

The official statement further reads that additional region commences from southeast corner of Monabari afforestation center, situated at the border of 6th addition and runs eastward along the Monabari plantation’s boundary, then further eastwards. After that it flows again to the northward direction.

The extensive landscape is used by residents and migratory herbivores, such as – deer, hare, turtles, snakes, wild pigs, Asiatic wild buffalo, rhinos, elephants, and tigers.

Its pertinent to note that in 2020, the Assam Government have approved an additional land of 30.53 sq km area, as the seventh, eighth and ninth additions in two districts each of Nagaon & Sonitpur.