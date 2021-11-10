Assam CM Calls-On Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Discusses Progress Of NH Projects

NET Web Desk

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday called on the Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, in order to discuss the status of various National Highway Projects being implemented in the state.

“Shri @himantabiswa Ji, Chief Minister of Assam called on Union Minister Shri @nitin_gadkari Ji today. They discussed the status of various National Highway projects being implemented in the state.” – Office of Nitin Gadkari said in a tweet.

During the three-day tour, Mr. Sarma had also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, discussing about updates on proposed talks with the Paresh Baruah-led United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I), and National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Isak Muivah (NSCN-IM).

The meeting also highlighted the updates of various central and state welfare programmes, future plans, and steps undertaken to intensify the COVID-19 Vaccination drive across the northeastern state.