Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Discusses State’s ‘Future Plans’ With PM Modi

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited New Delhi on a three-day tour that includes a detailed discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the ‘future plans’ for Assam.

Stating on progress of various central and state welfare programs in Assam, CM Sarma said, “…updated him on progress of various central and state welfare programs, future plans in Assam. I also apprised Hon PM on steps being taken to intensify Covid vaccination coverage.”

— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 9, 2021

Some of the important highlights of the meeting remained the unavailability of any updates proposed talks with the Paresh Baruah-led ULFA-Independent and the Naga Peace Process.

Earlier during the Independence Day celebrations, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had appealed ULFA-I chief Paresh Baruah to come forward to the negotiating table for the dialogue process.

Reportedly, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is also the convenor of NEDA (Northeast Democratic Alliance) is further likely to discuss the issue of Naga Peace Talks during his meetings.

It may be mentioned that, the Naga Peace Process have hit a dead-end once again, after the NSCN-IM recently in stated that the impending talks with the newly appointed central interlocutor AK Mishra failed to live up to the expectations. The Naga demands for a separate flag and a constitution still remains uncertain while the central government is yet to announce its decision.