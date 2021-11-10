Assam: Emergency Landing At Silchar Airport After Air India Flight Develops Snag In Rear Landing Gear

NET Web Desk

Following the malfunctioning of the landing gear of an Air India flight that took off from Assam’s Silchar on Wednesday made an emergency landing creating panic at the spot.

Aviation sources reported that the Air India plane was forced to land immediately after taking off following a snag in one of its rear wheels at the Kumbhrigram Airport.

Incidentally, the flight, an Airbus A319, was bound for Kolkata with near-capacity passengers.

It may be mentioned that the Airbus A319 is a short- to medium-range commercial passenger twin-engine jet airliner capable of carrying 124 to 156 flyers at one time.

Reportedly, earlier on October 22, a Delhi-bound Vistara flight was diverted to Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore after a passenger complained of breathlessness and fainted, said an official at the Airport.