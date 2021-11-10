Assam: Explosive Defused By Cachar Police Along Assam-Mizoram Border

NET Web Desk

Amid brewing tensions between Assam and Mizoram over state boundary issues, Cachar police today detected a suspected object along interstate border. Reportedly, personnel from the Special Branch of police defused an Improvised Explosive Device from detonation.

According to the senior police personnel, “the object was detected to be explosive and was defused successfully at a far off place near the interstate border. Police has urged the people living along the border to remain alert and vigilant”

Meanwhile Ramandeep Kaur, Cachar Superintendent of Police told media that investigation is on in order to identify the source of the explosive that is being planted near an under-construction bridge.

SP Kaur said, “Even as police diligently defused the explosive after due investigation which was a mix of gelatin and detonator as per preliminary reports, security in the vicinity has been beefed up. We have informed the developments to SP Kolasib district and investigation is in progress to ascertain the source of the explosive. We have anti-sabotaged the entire area and vigil is being maintained.”

According to sources, following the safe detection and detonation, it was kept at a safe location in order to trace out the source of the IED.

It may be mentioned that, bomb squad experts were called in to ascertain whether it really an explosive or hoax attempt to strike tension in the vicinity of the interstate border. But now Cachar police is ascertained that the object was a bomb.