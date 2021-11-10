Assam-Mizoram Border Tensions Grow as Mizo Miscreants Construct 2km Road on Assam Border

NET Web Desk

There has been a deep unrest along the Assam-Mizoram state border as according to allegations, miscreants from Mizoram with support of Mizo police have set up a camp inside Assam’s territory in French Nagar and Paglacherra of Cachar district. This has created a situation of panic and has left villagers of the area in shock and fear.

Reportedly, security forces from Assam have beefed up their patrols and heavy barricades have been made to stop any further encroachments.

Allegedly, the Mizo miscreants have also built roads inside Assam’s territory nearly up to 2 km. This has further added to the woes of the residents living in those areas.

According to eyewitnesses, along with the two kilometer stretch that they built, several camps have also been erected on the encroached land.

Sources within police verified that despite infiltration, as of now, no confrontation between Assam and Mizoram police forces has been reported.

Reportedly, the encroachment situation has created a tense atmosphere because the encroached land on which the road and the camps were built belongs to the state of Assam.

Amid rising tension, these Mizo residents had employed several people from the Hindi-speaking community to guard their land. But in return they want their lands to be annexed within Mizoram. This debate and confrontation have resulted in the deaths of six jawans of Assam police forces on July 26, this year.

But the bone of contention remains the fact that those encroached lands that belong to Assam. Allegedly, those who had land along the border one point of time voted for Assam’s election and enjoyed every privilege.

The Assam government in the meantime is trying to conclude the debate over the Assam-Mizoram border issue. Several ministers with top portfolios of both the states have been working hard to resolve the issue and bring a permanent solution.