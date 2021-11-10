Assam Model Hit And Run Case: Construction Worker Succumbs To Injuries After 38 Days

NET Web Desk In a tragic accident, a 50-year-old construction worker who hailed from Garo Hills in Meghalaya lost his life after being hit by an Assam model. Identified as Joseph Marak, lost his both legs in the hit and run incident by an Assam model. Marak died on Wednesday morning after fighting for life for 38 long days.

Reportedly, there were total eight workers including the victim, Joseph Marak who were injured when the model, Rajkanya Baruah hit her car onto a road-side make shift hut along Guwahati’s GS Road on October 2.

It may be mentioned that the model, Baruah was a Miss India contestant in 2016, allegedly was under the influence of alcohol while returning from a birthday party in a Guwahati based five star hotel, Taj Vivanta.

Marak, who lost his two legs in the mishap was undergoing treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where he died.

Meanwhile, the GMCH superintendent, Abhijit Sarma told reporters that “He was admitted here on October 2 with his left leg already separated due to the mishap. His right leg was also crushed but doctors amputated it a few days ago. But suddenly he had a cardiac arrest at around 5.30 am today and was put into ventilation but he died at around 10am. Our doctors said that Marak had pulmonary embolism. This is a critical medical condition in which blood clots block the pulmonary arteries of the lungs.”

A relative of the deceased Marak said, “He hailed from Garo Hills in neighbouring Meghalaya and had lost his wife two years ago and is survived by three children, aged between 17 and five years. His eldest son studies in class X. He had migrated to Guwahati in search of job and got work in construction of a flyover.”

In the meantime, the accused model Rajkanya who had earlier reportedly fled after the mishap was arrested but was granted bail a day later. Following Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s investigation orders, she was re-arrested and is in judicial custody since then and might face murder charges.