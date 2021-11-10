Assam : Union MoS Launches Drone Center At IIT-Guwahati, Aiming To Monitor NE’s Difficult Terrains

NET Web Desk

Union Minister of State (MoS) for civil aviation, Gen (Dr) (Retd) VK Singh on Tuesday launched India’s first “Center for Excellence in Research on Drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Technology and Artificial Intelligence,” and a Skill development Center for Drone/UAV operation and maintenance at IIT-Guwahati.

The center aims to assist technology offers into the remote and difficult terrains along the Northeastern regions.

Besides, the MoS also inaugurated “AXOMDroneport”, a place to station drones. It will be used to support cargo drones delivering urgent/medical and emergency supplies/precious supplies to remote areas of the North East.

This Center of Excellence addresses a broad spectrum of technical and social concerns related to drone technology.

It has been established with the vision to design and develop the most advanced indigenous drones for solving the northeast region’s most persistent problems and contributing to the nation’s technological achievements.

According to an official press note, the Center will also provide technical training to operate the drones.

“It will also be responsible for the training of rules and regulations, thereby creating a career opportunity for the youth of these regions, and adopting drone technology for the benefit of common people living in difficult terrain.” – the press note further reads.