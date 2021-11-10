Centre Lauds Tripura For Achieving 100% Public Grievances Redressal

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 10, 2021 : The National Health Authority has congratulated Tripura health department for achieving 100 percent of quality closure of grievances during the months of July and September and 95 percent in the month of August.

Dr Vipul Aggarwal IPS, Deputy Chief Executive Officer in a letter to Dr Smriti Shankar Nath, CEO State Health Authority asserted that timely redressal and quality closure of grievances not only improves beneficiary experience but also helps in building trust and confidence of the community.

He congratulated Tripura SHA and expressed his sincere gratitude for their exemplary performance in quality closure of the grievances.

“With 100 percent of quality closure of grievances in the months of July and September and 95 percent in the month of August, Tripura has achieved a unique accomplishment in the country,” – wrote Dr Aggarwal.

“I understand and value the efforts you have put in setting the amazing benchmark Once again, I thank you for your hard work, sincerity, empathy, and discipline. I am grateful for your contribution and quite confident that you will be consistent in your efforts and outcomes. I wish you all the best for your future endeavors,” – Dr Aggarwal further adds.