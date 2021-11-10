COVID-19 Report : Mizoram Registers 525 New Cases, 2 Fatalities During Last 24 Hours

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Mizoram registered a total of 525 new COVID-19 cases, and two deaths in the last 24 hours, as informed by the state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR) today.

According to the information shared by state government at 7 AM today, the active caseload now stands at 5782.

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 10.69%, which records a decline, if compared with the data shared by DIPR on November 9.

A total of 1,26,386 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 453 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 1,20,151.

Out of the total samples – 206 males, and 319 females.

The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected : 73 positive cases, TrueNAT detected 48 positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 393 & 11 positive cases respectively.