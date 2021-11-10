Indian Navy Tracking China’s Footprint & Maritime Assets Along Indian Ocean; Claims Navy Chief

NET Web Desk

The Indian Ocean once again stands at the centre of major geopolitical competition between nations, especially – India & China. China’s growing footprint and influence across the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) have been under constant monitoring of India, as informed by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh.

According to the Naval Staff Chief, the Indian Navy is keeping track of Chinese naval and maritime assets deployed along the region.

In an exclusive interview with The Hindu during the Goa Maritime Conclave – 2021, Admiral Singh deliberated on the significance of IOR to tackle non-traditional threats, information exchange, and capacity-building processes.

Hosted by the Indian Navy from November 7-9, 2021 under the aegis of Naval War College, Goa, Goa Maritime Conclave 2021 dealt with “Maritime Security and Emerging Non-Traditional Threats: A Case for Proactive Role for IOR Navies”, a theme which stressed on maintaining peace along the maritime domain.

Indian Navy hosted the Chiefs of Navies/Heads of Maritime Forces from 12 IOR countries comprising of – Bangladesh, Comoros, Indonesia, Madagascar, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Myanmar, Seychelles, Singapore, Sri Lanka and Thailand.

The conclave aimed to forward constructive deliberations, associated with the concerned domain, including – Imperatives for Mitigating Emerging Non-Traditional Threats in Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction in IOR; Strengthening Regional Cooperation for Maritime Law Enforcement; Leveraging Collective Maritime Competencies to Counter Emerging Non-Traditional Threats.

It aimed to foster a shared understanding of the emerging non-traditional threats along the domain, thereby seeking support and participation from maritime countries of the IOR.