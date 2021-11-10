Manipur : Educational Committee Announces Reopening Of Schools & Colleges

NET Web Desk

In view of the significant decline recorded in COVID-19 cases across Manipur, the state government on Tuesday announced that classes from 9th standard and above will be allowed to reopen for physical classes from today.

Students can attend the classes by adhering to strict COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour.

According to an official order, attendance of students cannot be enforced, and will be purely based on parental consent.

While, teaching hours for both online and offline classes will be limited to at least three to four hours.

Besides, no other cultural or sports events will be permitted.

Wearing of face masks along with sanitizers has been considered mandatory for students, teachers, staffs, and all stakeholders.

Furthermore, all non-vaccinated teaching and non-teaching staffs, including those who have received only the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine, must get tested through RT-PCR every 20 days and submit the report to the head of the institutions.

Deputy Commissioners of all districts have been directed to constitute a District-level Task Force, which will be responsible in monitoring the safe operations of educational institutions across the concerned districts.