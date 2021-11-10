Mizoram: India’s oldest working journalist gets Padma Shri at 94

NET Web Desk

In a major feat for Mizoram, the state’s oldest working journalist Lalbiakthanga Pachuau received Padma Shri at 94 years old.

Padma Shri reciepient Pachuau was awarded his relentless contributions in the field of literature and education (journalism). What’s more interesting is that he wants to continue working!

Talking to the press, he said “I never expected that I would be receiving the Padma Shri. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has personally congratulated me during the award presentation ceremony. I will continue to be a part of the journalism profession for as long as I can.”

It may be mentioned that in the year 2016, he was already declared the ‘oldest working journalist in the country’ by Mizoram information and public relations department and Mizoram Journalists’ Association (MJA).

An energized Pachuau added that he “remain indebted to his colleagues and well-wishers” for the support they have shown towards him over the decades.

Reportedly, Pachuau was born in 1927 at Saichal village which is around 80 kms away from Aizawl. Pachuau joined the Assam Regiment of the British Indian Army in 1945 and fought against the Japanese during World War-II.

It may be stated that, Pachuau has been editing a vernacular newspaper in Mizo language, ‘Zoram Tlangau’ in Aizawl since 1953 and from there he started his career with ‘Zoram Thupuan’.