Mizoram : MHA Ignores CM’s Request To Reconsider Chief Secretary Appointment

The unending tussle between the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) & Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga ensued after the latter urged MHA to reconsider it’s decision over appointment of Chief Secretary.

In a letter sent to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on October 29, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga has requested the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to change the present Chief Secretary Renu Sharma and appoint Additional Chief Secretary JC Ramthanga for the concerned designation instead.

According to CM, the major reason of reconsidering the concerned decision dealt with language barrier.

“The Mizo people by and large, generally do not understand Hindi, and none of my Cabinet Ministers understand Hindi. Also, some of them even have problem with the English language. With such background, a Chief Secretary without the knowledge of Mizo language will never be an effective and efficient Chief Secretary.” – asserted the CM.

He further added that a Chief Secretary without any knowledge of the working standards of Mizo language have never been appointed in the state, since its creation-whether under the UPA Government or NDA Government at the centre.

“A Chief Secretary, who does not know the basic working knowledge of the respective state is never posted at all.” – wrote the CM.

According to sources, concerned officials have expected that Center will “pay heed to the request”.

However, the MHA went ahead with its decision, directing Sharma to join as new chief secretary in the state capital of Aizawl on November 1.

This decision collided with the one undertaken by state government, who on the same day appointed Addl CS JC Ramthanga as the new Chief Secretary of Mizoram.

Acting on the MHA’s orders, Sharma arrived at Aizawl on November 1, and took over charge from Ramthanga on November 2.

Its pertinent to note that Mizoram Chief Secretary IAS Renu Sharma is a 1988 Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre. She was previously been posted to Mizoram’ government as Commissioner and Secretary in the Finance and GAD department between June 2011 and August 2012.

However, Sharma was again transferred to Mizoram in 2016 as Principal Secretary in the State’s Home and Personnel and Administrative departments.