Nagaland : Assam Rifles Assist In Clearing-Off Landslide-Hit Stretch

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent

The Shamator Battalion of Assam Rifles under the aegis of Spear Corps assisted the villagers in clearing-off debris, which occurred due to a massive landslide between November 8-10, leaving it’s severe mark on the Jhoom Kheti track, Wensoi Village, Nagaland.

Wensoi Village Council approached the Assam Rifles’ Post for the assistance, after the blockade deprived locals to carry-out daily activities, especially those associated with Jhum Cultivation.

Responding to the same, Assam Rifles personnel immediately reached the spot with a JCB, and the blocked stretch was cleared in just 3 days.

Head Gau Burah (GB) Mr Puchung, Village Council Members and elders actively participated, and wholeheartedly appreciated this friendly gesture of Assam Rifles.