Nagaland : “Mega Legal Awareness Camp” To Be Conducted At Tseminyu

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to deliver easy access of legal processes to communities residing along Tseminyu district, the Additional Deputy Commissioner of the region, W. Manpai Phom informed that a “Mega Legal Camp” will be organized on November 13 at Town Hall, Tseminyu, Nagaland.

An initiative of the Kohima District Legal Services Authority (KDLSA), the camp will be conducted in collaboration with various departments of the state government.

The main objective of this programme deals with generating awareness among the public, especially the marginalized sections of the society on concept of free legal aid.

It will also inform the public about various welfare programme/schemes of the government.

During the event, under-mentioned assistance will also be delivered among the public, to address their grievances. Some of these include –

Child helpline – Awareness;

Senior citizen helpline – Registration

(For those who want to register under senior citizens Association may kindly bring Rs.300).

KDLSA – Free legal counseling & making of free Affidavits (Income certificate, Name correction, etc.)

Health & family welfare – Free Eye check-up.

Social welfare – Schemes & Benefits.

Horticulture – Free distribution of pamphlets & display if tools.

Animal husbandry & veterinary services – Free distribution of livestock vitamins.

Banks (SBI, NSCB, Bank of Baroda) – Loan schemes, Insurance, etc.

Aadhaar & Requirements – Aadhaar enrollment, correction, Aadhaar card, Birth certificate, passport size photo.